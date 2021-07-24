Telangana

Karimnagar sees gradual spike in COVID cases

COVID-19 cases in Karimnagar are on a gradual upsurge. From 59 cases on Thursday and 68 on Friday, the district reported 76 new infections on Saturday. This is the first time in the month of July that Karimnagar’s daily case burden has crossed 70.

A total of 647 coronavirus cases were recorded in the State on Saturday, taking the total to 6,40,659. The highest of 81 cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 76 from Karimanagar, 58 from Khammam, 47 from Warangal Urban and 42 from Pedapalli. The lowest of one case each was detected in Narayanpet and Nirmal.

During the day, a total of 1,20,213 samples were examined and the results of 1,180 were awaited. The death toll stands at 3,780 with two more patients succumbing to the infection.

As of Saturday evening, the State’s active case load was 9,625.


