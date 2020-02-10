Telangana

Karimnagar Deputy Mayor takes charge

Swaroopa Rani taking charge as Deputy Mayor of MCK. Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Sunil Rao are also seen.

Promises made to people will be fulfilled, Gangula Kamalakar tells the media

Challa Swaroopa Rani, who was elected unanimously in the municipal elections from the 37th division, assumed charge as the Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) on Sunday.

Ms. Rani along with her husband Ch. Harishankar offered prayers at her chamber before taking charge. Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, SUDA chairman G.V. Ramakrishna Rao and others greeted her.

Talking to the media, the Minister reiterated that promises made to the people of the district would be fulfilled and the government would always strive for the development of the town.

Claiming that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his happiness for winning the MCK elections and securing an absolute majority, he said that around 50 municipal divisions were still lagging in development against a total of 60 divisions. Stating that they would ensure availability of 15 tmc water in the LMD reservoir, he said that plans were being chalked out for daily water supply by April this year.

“The first phase of works are progressing at a brisk pace,” he said, and added that they would meet officials in New Delhi on February 12 for the sanction of second phase works. “A hospital will also be constructed under the project,” he said.

