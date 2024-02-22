GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

“Kanka Vanam” brought to Sammakka Gadde, the goddess to arrive in the night

February 22, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - MULUGU

P. Laxma Reddy
“Kanka Vanam” (bamboo sticks) being brought to Medaram shrine by Sammakka priests on February 22, 2024.

“Kanka Vanam” (bamboo sticks) being brought to Medaram shrine by Sammakka priests on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Ahead of the anticipated arrival of Sammakka, the main deity of the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara, tonight, the Sammakka priests have brought ‘kanka vanam’ (bamboo sticks) from the forest to the Medaram shrine adhering to the tribal customs, on Thursday.

Prior to bringing the bamboo sticks to the sacred platform (Gadde), the priests conducted rituals honoring the village deities at the ‘Bodrai’. S. Krishna Aditya, the designated officer overseeing the Medaram Jatara, inspected the shrine’s surroundings in preparation for the goddess Sammakka’s arrival tonight.

Devotees who have been arriving since morning are offering prayers to various tribal deities, including Sarakka, Pagididdaraju, Govindaraju, and Jamppanna, already present at the Gadde. Sarakka was brought to the Gadde in the midnight hours of Wednesday.

To ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, the police and the Endowments Department have implemented special measures, including providing head helmets to shrine staff on duty. With the influx of devotees, the SCCL rescue team, police personnel, medical staff, and sanitation workers are operating in shifts within the Gadde vicinity and its surroundings. In light of the expected arrival of Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy this afternoon, officials are making arrangements for his visit.

Observing the devotee crowd from atop the watchtower Amma, the Special Officer Krishna Aditya issued instructions to relevant sector officials via wireless sets. The command control room and CCTV control room are continuously monitoring the fair, issuing directives to manage the flow of devotees smoothly. Mr. Krishna Aditya, accompanied by ITDA Project Director Ankit, the Additional Collector, and other officials, is overseeing the operations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.