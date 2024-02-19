Medaram Jatara: A sacred gathering of devotion and tradition  

February 19, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - MULUGU

The Medaram Jatara, spanning four days, stands at the pinnacle of spiritual significance for devotees who eagerly await this occasion every two years.

This event is a testament to the devotion of the Koya tribe, who are joined by people from all walks of life, to commemorate a revolt led by Sammakka and Saralamma, a mother-daughter duo, against the levy of taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century. Though it has started as a small gathering of the Koya tribals, it earned State festival status in 1998.

Scheduled to be held from February 21 to 24 this year, this festival pays homage to the revered goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, and is observed biennially in the month of Magha (February) on the full moon day. Beyond its religious fervour, the jatara serves as a platform for fostering understanding and harmony between visitors and tribal communities, promoting the preservation of their unique traditions, culture, and heritage on a global scale.

Months before the official commencement on February 21, devotees began streaming into Medaram, a quaint village nestled within the Eturnagaram wildlife sanctuary in Mulugu district of Telangana. With an estimated daily footfall of around two lakh, officials anticipate a higher turnout compared to previous years and say it could touch nearly 2 crore. Visitors from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha converge at the shrine, creating a vibrant tapestry of cultural exchange.

In tandem with these preparations, the State government facilitates online offerings of jaggery, locally known as bangaram, for devotees wishing to contribute to the rituals. “The State government is making arrangements for the smooth conduct of the fair with a total of ₹110 crore,” District Collector Ila Tripathi, who is also the nodal officer for the jatara, said.

How to reach

Medaram shrine, located approximately 110 km from Warangal’s Hanamkonda area, 259 km from Hyderabad, 155 km from Kaleshwaram, and 175 km from Sironcha of Maharashtra, is well connected by roads, facilitating easy access for devotees. RTC buses and personal vehicles offer convenient transportation options, with special trains expected to run from Secunderabad to Warangal, enabling devotees travelling by train to reach Medaram via vehicles from Warangal railway station.

Around 6,000 RTC special buses will be run to Medaram from different locations in the State. For the benefit of the devotees, a toll-free number (1800-425-0620) has been set up. Director, Health and Family Welfare, R.V. Karnan said they have arranged 40 bike ambulances in case of a medical emergency.

Accommodation

At the heart of the jatara, exhibitions and circuses captivate attendees, while a sprawling network of makeshift shops, including liquor stalls, adorn the area spanning over 10 km. Accommodation, albeit scarce, commands exorbitant rates ranging from ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 for a single room due to the limited availability of housing in Medaram’s 300 households.

For those unable to afford such steep prices, tents become temporary sanctuaries in the surrounding forests, while farmers capitalise on the influx by offering their fields for rent. Excise officials prepare to issue temporary liquor licenses to cater to the demand, with plans for a dedicated depot to supply the shops during the festivities. “Farmers from the nearby villages also cash in on this opportunity and earn some extra bucks. They have temporarily halted cultivation and are offering their fields on rent to pilgrims to set up tents,” said Prathap Singh, a resident of Tadwai.

Helicopter services

Enhancing the visitor experience, the Telangana Tourism department in association with private airways is all set to launch helicopter services from Hanamkonda to Medaram, providing aerial views of the jatara and surrounding forested landscapes. The services will be made available from February 20, said Kusuma Surya Kiran, Assistant Tourism Promotion Officer. The chopper ride will cost ₹ 28,999 per passenger for a two-way ride from Hanamkonda to Medaram. For ₹4,300 per person, visitors will be able to get an aerial view of the event from the helicopter. Passengers will have to board the chopper from the grounds of private school at Kazipet. It will drop them at Medaram village.

Moreover, nearby attractions such as the Ramappa Temple, the Laknavaram Lake, and the megalithic burials offer additional cultural and historical insights for tourists exploring the region.