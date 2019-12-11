Kaleshwaram water to reach Gajwel by January

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that Kaleshwaram water would reach the constituency by mid-January and urged people to cooperate with officials when it comes to digging canals to supply water for irrigation. He has also instructed the officials to go to villages in the constituency to identify and meet the needs of every individual. He has promised to hold a meeting shortly with the public representatives to discuss these issues.

On inauguration spree

Mr. Rao inaugurated Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University, Forest College and Research Institute at Mulugu, vegetarian and non-vegetarian market, integrated office complex and Mahati Auditorium at Gajwel on Wednesday.

He spent more than two hours in the spree of inaugurations before addressing a meeting at the auditorium where he unveiled a grand plan for the development Gajwel as a model constituency for the nation. He has also visited the Centre of Excellence adjacent to Horticulture University.

‘A model for nation’

“The face of Gajwel should be changed for better and this model must be replicated across the nation. Every village should be self- sufficient and self-sustained. Anna Hazare, Mohan Dharia and Prof. Bhandari made these things possible and then why can’t we?” he asked, adding that every village in the constituency must be scanned to identify the needs so that they can be addressed. He admitted that the economic slow down has its impact on the State as well.

Mr. Rao urged Health Minister E. Rajender to commence the health profile of every individual from the constituency so that it can be replicated across the State.

Stating that there is nothing wrong in showing more concern to the constituency as a Chief Minister, Mr. Harish Rao said that politicians should not relax and the quest for excellence should continue.

Aromatic forest

The Chief Minister directed the forest department officials to develop the 7,500 forest stretch as aromatic forest stating that Mallannasagar would be become the tourist spot in Telangana as it is nearer to Hyderabad.

Finance Minster T. Harish Rao, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, Agriculture Minister Nirajan Reddy and others were present.