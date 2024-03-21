GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Junior doctors condemn intimidation of MBBS students at GMC Bhadradri Kothagudem

March 21, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Wednesday has condemned the alleged emotional threats and intimidation tactics faced by MBBS students at Government Medical College (GMC) Bhadradri Kothagudem. According to the association, students have accused faculty members and a governmental committee tasked with investigating the actions of the Principal of coercion.

T-JUDA has demanded action against Dr. R L Lakshman Rao, the Principal of the college, within 24 hours.

Since the early hours of Wednesday, students have reportedly encountered undue pressure, leading to the abandonment of their strike despite their grievances remaining unaddressed. The absence of written assurances regarding the resolution of their concerns has further exacerbated their distress.

Expressing concern, T-JUDA has highlighted the potential adverse effects of such coercive measures on the academic and psychological well-being of the students, emphasising the importance of safeguarding their rights to express grievances and seek redress.

The protest, which commenced on March 18, stemmed from allegations of verbal abuse and harassment by the Principal, creating a hostile environment detrimental to both academic progress and personal well-being, according to the students. Complaints have arisen regarding inadequate food provisions in the mess facilities.

