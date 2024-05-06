Johnson Grammar School achieves 100% results

May 06, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Johnson Grammar School, Mallapur said the school achieved 100% results in the ICSE and ISC Board Examinations 2024.

Kalyan Nagarjuna Acharya emerged the topper in ICSE securing 99% while Lakkadi Hridya — the ISC topper in Science stream — secured 95.5% and Sanjeevani Chandana Basu — the ISC Commerce topper — secured 91.3 %.

Principal Srabanti Basu said, “This commendable academic achievement reflects the hardwork, dedication and perseverance of our students and teachers that has culminated in this moment of success.”