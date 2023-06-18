JEE-Advanced results | Six out of top 10 are Telugu students; topper Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Telangana

June 18, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telugu students dominated the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced results bagging 6 out of the top 10 ranks including the all India top rank that was bagged by Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

The female topper of the country is also a Telugu girl Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree, who took the exam from Hyderabad zone. Her overall all India rank is 56 and marks is 298 while the all India topper Chidvilas Reddy secured 341 out of 360 marks.

The other Telugu students in the top 10 ranks are Ramesh Surya Teja (2nd), Addagadda Venkata Shivaram (5th), Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary (7th), Nagireddy Balaji Reddy (9th) and Yekkanti Phani Venkata Maninder Reddy (10th). All these are natives of either Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

The results were declared on Sunday and 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE Advanced exams this year and about 43,700 candidates were declared eligible for admissions. Results are made available here.

The exams were conducted on June 4.