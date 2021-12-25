Telangana

JCI approval for AIG Hospitals

AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad has received quality approval by Joint Commission International (JCI).

“Based out of the US, JCI is a not-for-profit organisation which accredits and certifies healthcare organisations across the globe. Perceived as the gold standard in the global healthcare community, the accreditation is given to organisations that practice highest international standards in providing world-class patient care and safety,” as per a press release.

Chairman of the hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy said that it is an acknowledgement of their relentless pursuit towards quality yet affordable patient care.


