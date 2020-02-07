Jatara — an opportunity to bond with relatives

The jatara — congregation of people around a temple — is what the hardworking rural folk look forward to all through the year.

The jatara gives them the sought-after break from the monotony of daily grind. The pilgrimage to places like Sammakka-Sarakka jatara at Medaram inculcates them with a sense of devotion and exposes them to a variety of things. Many find their relatives, lost by time and distance, and have a cheerful time.

People from nook and corners of the State came in processions and swarmed the entire Medaram village and surrounding habitations. They pitched temporary tents and made merry before and after praying at the altar. They sacrificed animals, boozed and dozed off in the winter chill in the woods.

Information overload

Unlike other places, the jatara at Medaram offered every kind of education and entertainment. There are huge digital display boards belting out State government welfare programmes and message-oriented films on social evils. There were on display and demo of agricultural implementations by branded companies. There are scores of tribals in their peculiar attire selling herbs, then there are recording dance theatres, giant wheels, camel rides, circus companies, makeshift bar and restaurants and what not?

This is the place where no-holds barred and hence many non-tribals are attracted to this place. They enjoy the wilderness drinking and dancing their time for a while. Of course the increased participation of non-tribals and their little regard for the actual purpose of jatara robbed the rustic charm of the event.

Temporary stalls

On the other side, every inch of this village is auctioned and petty tradesmen and women came from different corners of the country. Hundreds of temporary stalls came up on either side of the narrow pathways leading to the main altar selling food, tea, coconuts, flowers, incense, vermilion, childrens’ toys, cheap clothes and plethora of pilgrims’ souvenirs.

The elderly tribals settled for a drink while the youth went on hunting for entertainment shows. The women restricted themselves mostly to cooking. The women during the day time took a holy dip and invoked goddess onto them. Swathed in turmeric, sporting garlands of flowers, balancing decorated vessels on head and possessed by the spirit, they danced their way to the altar.

Non-tribals

This Jatara is predominantly celebrated by the tribals who revere their clan members Sammakka and Sarakka as Gods who died while fighting the mighty Kakatiya rulers’ centuries ago. Tribals from Odissa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and different parts of the State turn up for the event.

The authorities have set up 50-bedded hospital, scores of dispensaries and enroute medical camps with hundreds of doctors and paramedical staff offering services round-the-clock.