Jana Vignana Vedika urges public to embrace natural beverages

April 09, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
JVV conducts Ugadi Pachadi distribution programme in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

JVV conducts Ugadi Pachadi distribution programme in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) Hanamkonda district committee, which hosted an ‘Ugadi Pachadi’ distribution program at Kakatiya University crossroad in Hanamkonda on Tuesday on the occasion of the Telugu New Year, emphasized the avoidance of cold drinks and the embrace of natural alternatives.

During the event, the General Secretary of JVV Hanamkonda District Committee, Parikipandla Venu, highlighted the various harmful ingredients found in soft drinks that could potentially lead to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, dental issues, kidney stones, metabolic syndrome, and digestive problems.

K.B. Dharmaprakash, the Convenor of the State Environment Department, echoed Mr. Venu’s sentiments, stressing that soft drinks offer little to no nutritional value and can be more detrimental than beneficial to health. Instead, he advocated for natural drinks such as lemon juice, sugarcane juice, masala buttermilk, coconut water, ragi ambali, and other summer beverages, which he emphasized are healthier alternatives.

The ‘Ugadi Pachadi’ distribution program also served as a platform to promote this message, with leaflets bearing the slogan “Let’s give up on cool drinks - Let’s quench thirst with natural drinks” printed and distributed

