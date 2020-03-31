Telangana

Returnees of Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin stopped at Telangana-Maharashtra border

32 of them were returning in a lorry; they also reportedly visited Ajmer

Authorities on the Telangana-Maharashtra inter-State border on Penganga river on NH 44 in Adilabad district intercepted a lorry carrying 32 passengers in the small hours Tuesday.

The passengers, who were headed for their homes in Medipally in Jagtial district were returning from the Tablighi Jamaat held at Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 13 and 15.

Hitched or hired?

The group had reportedly visited Ajmer in Rajasthan after the New Delhi event. It was not clear whether they had hitched a ride on the lorry.

The local police informed their counterparts in Jagtial district. The 32 persons were later escorted to Medipally by police.

