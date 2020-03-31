Returnees of Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin stopped at Telangana-Maharashtra border

Authorities on the Telangana-Maharashtra inter-State border on Penganga river on NH 44 in Adilabad district intercepted a lorry carrying 32 passengers in the small hours Tuesday.
The passengers, who were headed for their homes in Medipally in Jagtial district were returning from the Tablighi Jamaat held at Nizamuddin in New Delhi between March 13 and 15.
Hitched or hired?
The group had reportedly visited Ajmer in Rajasthan after the New Delhi event. It was not clear whether they had hitched a ride on the lorry.
The local police informed their counterparts in Jagtial district. The 32 persons were later escorted to Medipally by police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.