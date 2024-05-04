GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagga Reddy seeks majority in KCR’s Gajwel for Congress and promises better package for Mallannasagar oustees  

May 04, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working presiden T. Jagga Reddy and DCC president T. Narsa Reddy campaigning in Gajwel constituency, held by BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stressing the need to see Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister, TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy urged Congress party activists to work hard to ensure the victory of the party candidate for the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, Neelam Madhu, by securing a majority of 25,000 votes in the Gajwel Assembly segment alone.

Addressing a roadshow in Gajwel on Saturday, he stated that such a majority would empower him to advocate for the constituency’s needs directly to CM Revanth Reddy, ensuring comprehensive development and addressing pertinent issues. He assured the Congress workers that he would personally take up if they had any issues with revenue or police officials and there was nothing to be worried. Gajwel is represented by BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

He said it was time the people of Gajwel realised the nature of BRS leaders and trusted the Congress that believed in development of the constituency rather than development of people close to the political parties. “People who lose their lands in Mallannasagar reservoir during the BRS regime will be given enough compensation and I will personally oversee it if Gajwel gives a good majority to the Congress in the segment,” he added.

The roadshow passed the main thoroughfares of Gajwel, resonating with the fervour of political engagement. Amidst this backdrop, he articulated a commitment to addressing the concerns of Mallannasagar residents, promising due compensation and proactive resolution of their grievances.

