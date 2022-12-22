It was Naidu who harmed Telangana soon after its formation: Ministers

December 22, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar T. Harish Rao, V. Srinivas Goud and Koppula Eshwar have alleged that it was Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and then Chief Minister of residuary Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu who did grave injustice not only to combined Khammam district but also Telangana immediately after bifurcation.

“It’s he who got the seven mandals of combined Khammam along with 460 megawatt Lower Sileru hydro-electric project transferred to AP without the consent of Telangana within a month after the formation of Telangana with the help of BJP Government at the Centre and stopped sharing power generated in AP as per the provisions of the Bifurcation Act”, the Ministers said speaking to reporters here on Thursday.

Reacting to Mr. Naidu’s claims about development of Khammam and Hyderabad made at a public meeting held in Khammam on Wednesday, they said Mr. Naidu did not spare even five villages that lie immediately after Bhadrachalam town – Gundala, Pichukalapadu, Kannaigudem, Yetapaka and Purushothapatnam – in the name of Polavaram project. As a result, Telangana Government was unable to construct flood protection wall along with Godavari river as some villages of present Bhadadri-Kothagudem district lie after those five villages.

Mr. Ajay Kumar sought to know from Mr. Naidu to show any irrigation project or industry constructed/established during his regime as the combined AP Chief Minister. He explained that new bus station, municipal office, new stadium, tank bund, IT park and government medical college had come up/sanctioned only after formation of Telangana. Sita Rama project to irrigate uncovered ayacut was also taken up by the Telangana Government.

Stating that it was during Mr. Naidu’s rule minor irrigation system was neglected badly, Mr. Harish Rao said the former was on record stating that agriculture was waste and it was the TRS Government that did most for agriculture after formation of the State. He observed that Mr. Naidu’s effort to confuse and woo a section of people in Telangana was aimed at striking an an electoral alliance with BJP in AP.

The Ministers said people would not forget the injustice done by combined AP Governments to Telangana including the one led by M. Naidu.