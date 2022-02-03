ISB sees highest-ever placement offers of 2,066 offers

41% of offers were made to women students

The Indian School of Business (ISB) saw the highest ever placement offers for its students with 270 companies offering 2,066 jobs in the just concluded placement drive for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Class of 2022. and 41% of these were made to women graduates.

The ISB has 39% of women students in the class, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. Overall, 41% of offers were made to women students. The class of 2022 of 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India.

The placements for ISB's PGP Class of 2022 witnessed several highs and firsts to its credit in its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses and the acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student.

“The average accepted CTC of ₹34.07 lakh is an increase of 20.78% compared to last year's CTC of ₹28.21 lakhs during the placement week. The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67%, reflecting the high-quality career choices facilitated by the ISB in terms of opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to ISB students,” a statement from the ISB said.

Acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68, reinforcing organizations' faith in ISB students and indicating the depth and breadth of our relationship with recruiters. The top industries in terms of offers were consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, FMCG/retail and pharma/healthcare.

Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes at the ISB, said: “Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent.”