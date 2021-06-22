Is the CM aware of Dalit woman’s custodial death: Bhatti

No minister or MLA has enquired about it, says CLP leader

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has wondered whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was aware of the fact that a Dalit woman died in Addagur police station in the State and her son was beaten severely by the Addagudur police.

There is no response from the government on the death of a woman in a police station and no minister or MLA seem to be bothered to enquire about the incident, he said at a press conference alleging that life of a Dalit doesn’t seem to be of any value to this government.

Mr. Bhatti said it was quite surprising that the woman and her son were brutally beaten and tortured on the allegation of stealing ₹ 2 lakh from their employer. Despite their pleas of not committing the crime the police tortured them, he said and asked is ₹ 2 lakh a big enough amount to be beaten to death?

He alleged that atrocities against Dalits have increased over the last 7 years since the TRS government has come to power and unfortunately the attitude of the government not to respond to the deaths and enquire seriously is more dangerous. Attacks on Dalits in Sircilla and murder of Rajababu in Manthani have caught the people’s attention but not the Chief Minister’s, he said.

Mr. Bhatti said the Congress would not sit idle and take up the issue till justice is done. He said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has already been apprised of the development through a letter and the party would also approach the Human Rights Commission.