Internal bickering comes to the fore in BJP Karimnagar unit

Internal bickering among the BJP district unit leaders came to the fore at the party preparatory meeting for the ensuing cooperative societies elections, here on Saturday.

BJP district president Basa Satyanarayana Rao had convened a meeting with the party leaders including former legislators Suddala Devaiah and Bodiga Shoba, BJP leader K Odelu and others at Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s camp office in the town.

However, the district leadership failed to inform the senior leaders belonging to BJP, BJP Dalit Morcha, BJP Yuva Morcha and others. Irked at not inviting them for the meeting, BJYM State secretary P Sai Krishna Reddy, BJP district secretaries Gujja Satish and Nageshwar Reddy, BJP Dalit Morcha State secretary Durgam Maruthi, VHP leader Radhakrishna Reddy and others arrived at the meeting venue and grilled the district party president for not inviting them.

They asked why the party did not conduct similar preparatory meeting for the MCK polls to gear up the candidates for the elections. Alleging that the party’s district leadership was responsible for the poor performance in the MCK polls, they charged that the tickets were sold, neglecting the dedicated party workers in the municipal elections.

Flaying the district BJP leadership for winning only 13 divisions in MCK polls against a total of 60 divisions, they found fault with the party for fielding candidates from only 50 divisions and neglecting the winning candidates. They asked why the BJP candidates could not win at least a single municipal ward or division in entire Karimnagar district.

When there were heated arguments, Mr. Suddala Devaiah said that the party leadership should have invited all the leaders for the meeting. Expressing concern over neglect of the party workers, he left the venue abruptly. Later, the BJP protesters disappeared from the scene and informed that they would lodge a complaint with the State leadership.