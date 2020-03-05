Inter student tries to snatch answer sheets

An attempt to snatch the answer paper from the invigilator by a student was reported in Mahabubnagar in the ongoing Intermediate examinations on Thursday.
A statement from the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said the culprit was caught and handed over to the police. The second language paper of the second year was conducted on Thursday.
Out of the 4,18,944 students who registered for the exam 4,03,459 students appeared with 15,483 remaining absent. Twenty two cases of malpractice were reported with Rangareddy district accouting for 12, Yadadri 5, Nizamabad 2 and Mahabubnagar, Medak and Narayanpet districts one each.
