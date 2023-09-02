India’s first gorilla glass manufacturing facility by Corning Inc. to come up in Telangana

September 02, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a major boost for Telangana, Corning Inc. has chosen Telangana to set up their gorilla glass manufacturing facility, a first-of-its-kind investment in India. The proposed facility will manufacture cover glass for market leaders in the smartphone industry.

Headquartered in New York, Corning Inc. is a Fortune 500 materials science company with expertise in glass science, ceramics science, and optical physics. With over 172 years of history, Corning Inc. has been at the forefront of innovations and are the inventors of gorilla glass, a strengthened glass that is widely used in portable devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops.

The proposed investment of ₹934 crore by Corning along with their partners will be a strategic investment and play a pivotal role in driving the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana and in India. The proposed facility in Telangana is expected to generate employment for over 800 people.

Minister for IT and Industries K.T.Rama Rao met with senior vice-president John Bayne, global operations executive Ravi Kumar, and director-Government Affairs Sarah Cartmell from Corning Inc. in New York.

On the occasion, Mr.Rama Rao said, “Telangana is fast emerging as a hub for electronics manufacturing as a result of the initiatives undertaken by the State in the last nine years. Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination. Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India.”

Principal Secretary for Industries & IT Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary for Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and director (Electronics) Sujai Karampuri were also present during the meeting.