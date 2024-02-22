Implement six guarantees within 10 days, Bandi Sanjay asks Congress

February 22, 2024 02:54 am | Updated 02:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the Congress government in Telangana headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy implement all its pre-election promises in the next 10 days, before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force.

Addressing a public meeting at Ichoda of Boath Assembly constituency as part of ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Komuram Bheem cluster, he accused the government of avoiding implementation of its election promises. “It has promised to implement its six guarantees within 100 days. But it has no money even to pay salaries to the employees on time. In the last two months, it had taken ₹10,000 crore loan to run the show. It should explain how it will implement the election promises,” he said and urged to not trust the Congress party’s ‘sweet talk’.

“If the BJP wins 17 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats, it will get more funds from the Centre to Telangana,” he asserted. The BJP leader said if the country had to witness further development and the lives of the poor people and farmers had to improve, they should vote for Narendra Modi for the third successive term. Later, he had performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the Ramji Gond Memorial Centre at the ‘Veyyi Udala Marri’ junction.