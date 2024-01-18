Implement ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver: BJP

January 18, 2024 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana unit of BJP Kisan Morcha has demanded the Congress government to fulfil its promise of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, as announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last month.

In a representation to Agriculture Commissioner B. Gopi here on Wednesday, State president K. Sridhar Reddy claimed that farmers were yet to get the benefits from Rythu Bandhu as funds were yet to be disbursed into their respective bank accounts.

The BRS government has halted subsidies to purchase farm implements for the last 10 years as also the farm insurance scheme funded by the Central government, and hence the government should take up measures to provide necessary assistance to the farming community as the ruling party had promised during the elections.

Preparatory meeting

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to participate in the state-wide workshop for party spokespersons to plan for a media blitzkrieg for the Parliament polls against the political opponents and also on propagating the Central government’s welfare policies. National spokesperson Syed Jaffer Islam will be participating in the inaugural session at the State office which will be attended by leaders from various districts also on Thursday.