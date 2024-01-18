GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Implement ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver: BJP

BJP State president K. Sridhar Reddy claimed that farmers were yet to get the benefits from Rythu Bandhu as funds were yet to be disbursed into their respective bank accounts.

January 18, 2024 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana unit of BJP Kisan Morcha has demanded the Congress government to fulfil its promise of ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver, as announced by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy last month.

In a representation to Agriculture Commissioner B. Gopi here on Wednesday, State president K. Sridhar Reddy claimed that farmers were yet to get the benefits from Rythu Bandhu as funds were yet to be disbursed into their respective bank accounts.

The BRS government has halted subsidies to purchase farm implements for the last 10 years as also the farm insurance scheme funded by the Central government, and hence the government should take up measures to provide necessary assistance to the farming community as the ruling party had promised during the elections.

Preparatory meeting

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is scheduled to participate in the state-wide workshop for party spokespersons to plan for a media blitzkrieg for the Parliament polls against the political opponents and also on propagating the Central government’s welfare policies. National spokesperson Syed Jaffer Islam will be participating in the inaugural session at the State office which will be attended by leaders from various districts also on Thursday.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party / loans

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.