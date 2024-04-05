GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Five places in Telangana record 43.5° C

Fifteen places in the State record over 43° C

April 05, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Five places recorded 43.5° C across Telangana as the current heat wave has sent the day temperatures soaring over 43° in 20 places on Friday. Matthampalle (Suryapet), Gudapur and Madugulapally (Nalgonda), Kolvai (Jagtial), Marthanpeta (Rajanna-Sircilla) experienced the very hot conditions.

Fifteen other places recorded temperatures of 43.4° C, including Ghatkesar in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Dharmavaram in Mulugu, Bhadrachalam, Nennel in Mancherial, Aswapuram in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Waddepalle in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kothakota in Wanaparthy and others, according to a weather report by the TSDPS which has sounded the ‘heat alert’ across all the 33 districts.

The temperatures at other places have been 42° C or more with highest in city being 42.4° C at Jubilee Hills followed by 42.3° C in Begumpet and 42.1° C in Mehdipatnam. All the areas in the twin cities recorded 40° C or more with Khairatabad being the least with 40.1 ° C.

Forecast for next three days is no major change in day temperatures. The temperatures are likely to remain between 39°-43° C, whereas in the twin cities it is likely to be between 39°-41° C. The night temperatures will be hovering around 24°-27° C. There are chances of isolated thundershowers in isolated places in some select districts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.