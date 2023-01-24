IISc and TalentSprint to offer PG in Nanoelectronics

January 24, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint will offer a PG Level Advanced Certification programme in Micro and Nanoelectronics to empower the next generation of semi-conductor professionals.

The well-researched curriculum has been designed by MSDLab, Department of Electronics Systems Engineering (DESE) at IISc. The DESE is also known for its M-Tech in Microelectronics and VLSI Design programme, which is a sought-after M-Tech programme across Indian engineering graduates and GATE toppers.

Programme Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Mayank Shrivastava said that the field of Micro and Nanoelectronics is the enabler of next-generation semiconductor technologies which is the heart of today’s faster, sleeker, lightweight and energy-efficient systems. The semiconductor sector will be a trillion-dollar industry and engineers should be ready to use the opportunity.

MD of TalentSprint Santanu Paul said that the field has immense potential to revolutionise the way electronic devices are made, leading to faster, smaller, and more energy-efficient devices. The next 10 years will witness 70% growth in the semi-conductor market.