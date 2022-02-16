Hyderabad to host battle of teas for women
Event scheduled for March 6, ahead of International Women’s Day
Hyderabad is set to host a tea championship for women where the winner can take home a prize money of ₹1 lakh. The event is scheduled to take place on March 6, ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.
“The participants have to register and upload a 1-minute video about their tea. We will choose 100 finalists who will have to come and prepare tea at Novotel Hotel. The winner will be decided by tea tasters,” said Rajgopal Madisetty of Hybiz, which is organising the event in collaboration with Cafe Niloufer.
Those interested can participate by calling 83409-74747 or register on hybiz.tv/teachampionship2022. The last date is February 28.
