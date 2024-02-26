Hyderabad shines bright with Shab-e-Barat celebrations

February 26, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Special prayers marked the observance of Shab-e-Barat in the city on Sunday. The celebration, also known as the ‘night of forgiveness,’ is commemorated on the 15th of the Islamic month of Shaban. Mosques throughout the city were illuminated, drawing large crowds for the festivities. Fruit vendors extended their hours, lining the city’s roads late into the night, while flower vendors experienced a surge in business. The city’s graves received special attention as individuals paid homage to their loved ones on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The Telangana State Wakf Board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took measures to ensure cleanliness on all graveyards in the Twin Cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.