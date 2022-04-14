Hyderabad pub raid case: Accused tight-lipped

Police verifying their personal and professional lives

“I don’t know anything.” This was the stock reply given by Abhishek Vuppala (39), a partner of the Pudding & Mink pub and his general manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar (35), to several of the questions posed by the Banjara Hills police on Thursday.

A local court granted four days of police custody to the duo who were arrested and remanded to judicial custody earlier this month for organising ‘late night drugs’ parties in their pub at Radisson Blu Plaza.

“We are verifying their personal and professional lives, their partners, how and from where they procured cocaine and who were their clients,” a senior officer associated with the investigation of the case told The Hindu.

However, the accused were tight-lipped, he said.

Police played the video footage of surveillance cameras seized from the pub and asked Abhishek and Anil to identify their clients who consumed drugs.