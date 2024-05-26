Hyderabad police likely to adopt advanced Israeli tech for drug detection amid rising narcotic cases

The Hyderabad police are likely to get a multi-panel metabolite test kit for faster and more effective detection in narcotic cases, which are on the rise in the State, according to senior officials.

“The advanced technology from Israel costs somewhere between ₹60-₹80 lakh. It will help in effectively identifying drugs across a spectrum even up to 72 hours [of consumption] and also in cases where consumption is not chronic, augmenting investigation in such cases,” said head of Hyderabad Clues Team Venkanna during a conversation with The Hindu, adding that the proposal for the same is under way.

Moreover, the test results from the equipment, being an international standard widely accepted in Israel and the U.S., could be admissible in Indian courts, leading to faster prosecution, Dr. Venkanna added.

Time is of the essence

This comes at a time when drug cases are on a growth trajectory. According to Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau, the first quarter of this year alone recorded as many as 487 cases and 981 arrests. Officials, however, had underlined serious challenges in investigations involving narcotics.

Currently, a 12-panel drug test is being used for immediate identification of the drug sample using the urine of the user. However, this equipment fails to give an accurate result if the test is done post 24 hours of consumption, introducing delays and other challenges in prosecution.

“A major issue in narcotic cases is the correct identification of the drugs involved in the case right at the police station level, and, in case of consumption, ensuring that there is no delay in collecting the samples for test. Otherwise, the readings can vary,” said former director of the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Abhilasha Bisht.

“The investigation becomes challenging especially as the drug consumed immediately breaks down into metabolites in the body. The metabolite test will help identify a broad spectrum of drugs from the metabolites present in the sample, even up to 72 hours of consumption,” Dr. Venkanna explained.

The machine, which is the size of a regular printer, can perform tests on samples of blood, urine and saliva apart from the sample of the narcotic substance itself. According to Dr. Venkanna, it will be useful to identify drugs even in cases of occasional users or first timers.

Need for trained staff

Amid the rising and evolving criminal cases, apart from cutting-edge technologies for analysis and investigation, the need is also being felt for more trained staff.

Currently, there are 29 Clues teams working across the three commissionerates of the twin cities — 17 in Hyderabad, nine in Cyberabad and three in Rachakonda.

“Currently, the timeline for collecting and testing samples can go up to 15 days owing to the sheer number of cases reported every day and those pending with the FSL. Moreover, the test results greatly depend on the channel of collecting samples, which needs to be watched closely to avoid discrepancies,” added Dr. Venakanna.