Hyderabad Corporation Commissioner calls for junction improvement proposals

February 10, 2024 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner D. Ronald Rose has asked officials to submit proposals for junction improvement works across the city to be taken up in the coming financial year.

During a review meeting with officials from the Town Planning and Engineering departments, the commissioner has issued instructions towards identification of junctions for development through a joint survey by the traffic police and town planning and engineering departments and preparation of proposals and tenders.

Town planning officials have been instructed to expedite property acquisition for junction development. Proposals should also be prepared for widening of culverts on main roads, the commissioner said, and asked officials to take up widening of the culverts near Loyola College, Rajendra Nagar.

He also asked the officials to identify sites for construction of foot overbridges (FOBs) for pedestrians wherever necessary to prevent accidents. Already, works have been launched for 22 FOBs, of which 11 have been brought into use. Repairs should be taken up in case of dysfunctional escalators, he said.

Also reviewing the monsoon preparedness, Rose said potholes and locations of water stagnation should be identified and an action plan should be prepared for addressing the issue.