Hyderabad cardiologists operate on Myanmar PM’s grandchild

Two senior cardiologists from Hyderabad were being flown down to Yangon, Myanmar, to operate on the grandchild of Prime Minister of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing. Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti and Dr. Shweta Bakhru are from Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute.

Dr. Rao said that they have operated on Mr. Hlaing’s grandchild in December 2021.

“The nine-month-old baby was suffering from congenital heart disease. The team of experts from the Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute had performed ‘transcatheter device closure’, a procedure to close the defect. The baby was discharged the next day and started doing well after the procedure,” as per a press release.

In the same trip, the team had performed the same procedure on 15 more children who were suffering from congenital heart disease.

Dr. Rao said that they have been training specialist doctors from Myanmar. Former President of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam started a collaborative paediatric cardiology training programme between India and Myanmar with the help of Care Foundation.

“Dr. Rao had trained over 10 people in areas of paediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery in Myanmar,” the release said.