Hyderabad activists raise concerns over Data Protection Act

August 10, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 04:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

Digital privacy rights advocates in Hyderabad have raised concerns over the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, that was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. They pointed that the move is likely to have an adverse impact on transparency, and does little to address issues of surveillance.

Independent researcher and digital privacy rights activist Srinivas Kodali said that privacy community in India was disappointed with the development. The Bill that was passed in its present form does little to bring about reforms in surveillance.

“The exceptions for government to collect data for any secondary purpose, including for surveillance, is against fundamental right to privacy. It does not stop intrusive systems developed by various police departments and does not address issues like Pegasus,” the activist said.

Meanwhile, S Q Masood, another activist, raised concerns over its effect on the Right to Information Act of 2005. “The amendments to the RTI Act could have a significant impact on the broader efforts towards transparency and accountability in government operations,” he said. “The bill lacks clear definitions for personal data and sensitive personal data,” he said.