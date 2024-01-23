Housing applicants flood GHMC headquarters during Prajavani

January 23, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Majority of the complaints received by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters during its first ever ‘Prajavani’ grievance redressal programme post-COVID on January 22, pertained to housing.

A statement from the GHMC has informed that of the 86 petitions received during the programme attended by Mayor Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy, 62 were related to the double-bedroom housing.

Sources informed that several applicants sought housing units under the 2BHK scheme, while a few came with complaints about the units they received. A few beneficiaries from Ahmedguda complained of cracking walls and lack of amenities in the double-bedroom housing complex. Several others complained about lack of power, water and other facilities.

The Mayor asked the beneficiaries not to get into the traps of persons masquerading as GHMC officials and seeking bribes for clearing power and water connections through online payment apps. The beneficiaries need to apply for power and water connections in the respective local offices attaching the title certificate issued by the government, she said.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi asked the officials to issue a receipt for every complaint and resolve it within a week’s time. She sought consolidated report of the complaint resolution at the end of each week.