GHMC to revive Prajavani programme

January 05, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly direct contact programme of ‘Prajavani’ for grievance redressal will be revived by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at circle and zonal levels, beginning from January 8, a press release informed on Thursday.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Ronald Rose too will participate in the programme from two different zones, and accept representations from people. The programme will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The programme will be restarted at the GHMC headquarters from January 22, and will be conducted every Monday thereof, the note said.

For those who can not come to the headquarters/zonal/circle offices to give the representations, a special phone-in programme will be held between 10.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m., the contact for which will be shared soon.

Prajavani was held as weekly direct contact programme with people, before it was discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic protocol.

