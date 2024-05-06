GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House burglar involved in more than 250 cases arrested again by Rachakonda police

May 06, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man who was previously involved in about 250 cases of burglary across the two Telugu states has been arrested by the Pocharam IT Corridor police of Rachakonda. Officials said he was involved in six cases and seized 21 tolas gold, 1 kilogram of silver and ₹1.50 lakh net cash from him.

The accused, Sheelam Shetti Venkata Ramana alias Srinu, 50, was arrested following a complaint from a victim Ghatkesar. He decamped with 14.96 tolas of gold and 28 tolas of silver ornaments from their locked house.

“After his involvement in about 250 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he was jailed and released in 2014. He was then counselled by the police and he was allotted a tiffin centre at Uppal cross roads for his livelihood. After running the place for about four years, he again started committing house burglaries and was again sent to jail in April 2023 by the Nalgonda Town II police,” said the officials, adding that he was released and continued to commit offences.

Based on a tip-off, he was nabbed by the Pocharam IT Corridor police from Jodimetla crossroads.

Telangana / Hyderabad / theft & burglary / Police Patrol

