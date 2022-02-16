‘Honour killing’ of minor girl at Zaheerabad

Two persons, including mother of the girl, arrested

In a shocking incident, the Zaheerabad police harrested two persons, including the mother of a minor girl in an alleged honour killing incident that took place at Huggelli in Sangareddy district.

According to DSP G. Shankar Raj, a minor girl of Huggelli village, studying Intermediate, fell in love with a boy of another community, who lived in the same village. Her mother Bujjamma made repeated efforts to dissuade the girl but in vain. On the midnight of February 13, Bujjamma took the girl to the outskirts of the village. Narasimhulu, of Shakapur village, who was already waiting there, strangulated her to death with a scarf while Bujjamma pinned the girl down by sitting on her. The body was left at the place where the murder took place.

Both of them were arrested on Wednesday and sent to remand. Mr. Shankar Raj congratulated Circle Inspector Rajasekhar, and officers Ravi Srikanth and Kashinath for solving the case within 24 hours with the help of technology.