Home is where the heart is

Getting your priorities right!

You may be the busiest and the most sought-after person but can’t escape from the responsibilities of your home, more so on special occasions.

Despite the tight schedule and thousands of party workers and leaders waiting for his appointment as the working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, K.T. Rama Rao too keeps his time for the family. A few days back Mrs KTR celebrated her birthday and the loving husband had to take the entire day off to indulge the family with an outing.

When a reporter asked for an appointment of KTR on the same day, he gently turned it down firmly revealing that there was no way he could meet the request. “It’s wife’s birthday and the day is reserved for her,” is what the TRS working president said.

All is well!

Political grapevine on the ruling party affairs till the other day was rife that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was running into crises by facing one problem after another in the recent months. Starting with much talked about ‘political alienation’ of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s nephew T. Harish Rao, talk about cabinet reshuffle including the chances of dropping Health Minister E. Rajender, broadside by BJP on energy purchases, all round attack of the government by Opposition parties on shortage of urea to carving of images of KCR, his party symbol and government schemes, there was political activity everywhere. However, the ruling party appears to be addressing the problems one-by-one without giving scope to anyone of them blowing out of proportion. The party leadership appears to have sent a strong message, to those sniffing an opportunity to make inroads into TRS to develop and widen cracks, by making K.T. Rama Rao, the Chief Minister’s son, and Mr. Harish Rao going to Raj Bhavan for taking oath as ministers in one vehicle. With more political appointments in the offing, the ruling party appears to be going all out to indicate that all is well!

Low revenue, no leave!

The economic slowdown seems to have a cascading impact in Telangana too. For, higher authorities of Commercial Taxes Department have left instructions with their junior staff not to apply leave but work harder as the revenue growth of the Department had declined.

The departmental officials were clearly told that they cannot go on leave unless it was an emergency. The slowdown also impacted payments by government and, in some cases, even release of salaries.

Fear of fever is more widespread

Apart from back-to-back regular review meetings on Dengue and viral fevers, officials from the Telangana Health Department are receiving regular calls from anxious family members, friends, acquaintances, to ask about the mosquito-borne disease and the fever. The tele-consultation is by those who are feeling unwell themselves or members of their family are suffering from some fever and sickness. Fearing Dengue, they ask about signs and symptoms of it, diagnosis tests to undergo and hospitals to opt, among others.

(R. Ravikanth Reddy, B. Chandrashekhar, N. Rahul and K. Shiva Shanker)