Turnout heavy in Quthbullapur

Voter turnout at polling stations in Quthbullapur circle for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections-2020 varied till Tuesday afternoon. The turnout was heavy where people from three or more localities in a Ward were allotted the same polling station. Otherwise, people were in single numbers.
Electors started to pour in right from early morning. At a polling station in Sri Krishna Nagar main road, Suchitra, there was a steady and heavy number of voters. Political party workers were busy helping them find serial number and other details. Similar situation was observed in Subash Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla.
People said that the process of voting was smooth. “Hand sanitizer was provided in the polling station. As there were less number of voters, I was able to complete the process within ten minutes. It did not take too long for others too,” said a middle aged man after casting vote in Suchitra locality.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath