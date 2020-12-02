Turnout heavy in Quthbullapur

Voter turnout at polling stations in Quthbullapur circle for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Elections-2020 varied till Tuesday afternoon. The turnout was heavy where people from three or more localities in a Ward were allotted the same polling station. Otherwise, people were in single numbers.

Electors started to pour in right from early morning. At a polling station in Sri Krishna Nagar main road, Suchitra, there was a steady and heavy number of voters. Political party workers were busy helping them find serial number and other details. Similar situation was observed in Subash Nagar, IDA Jeedimetla.

People said that the process of voting was smooth. “Hand sanitizer was provided in the polling station. As there were less number of voters, I was able to complete the process within ten minutes. It did not take too long for others too,” said a middle aged man after casting vote in Suchitra locality.