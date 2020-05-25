Telangana

Heat wave conditions to continue for a few more days

The heat wave conditions being experienced in different parts of the State are likely to continue for a few more days.

Scorching heat is being witnessed in several districts with important towns, especially those in the coal belt region, registering maximum temperatures of around 45 degree Celsius. Temperature in the twin cities was around 43 degree Celsius during the day while places like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Hanamkonda and Ramagundam registering maximum temperatures of around 45 degrees Celsius during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department’s website.

The IMD said the heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over a few pockets in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Bhupalpalli, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and parts of Mahbubnagar for the next two days. There would be light to moderate rain or thunder showers at isolated places across the State.

The IMD website said the conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon in some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman sea and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around May 27. A trough from Chhattisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu is persisting about 0.9 km and is running across Telangana and Rayalaseema.

