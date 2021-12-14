Health Profile pilot project behind schedule

Vaccination continues to remain top priority for Health department due to fear of Omicron spread

The pilot project of Telangana Health Profile did not take off on the expected date. Health Minister T Harish Rao on November 22 had directed the officials to launch the project in December first week. It was supposed to start in Mulugu and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

On Monday (December 13), Mr Harish Rao said that the project would start after Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, submit a report after visiting the two districts on Tuesday.

Sources in the department said that a few days after the meeting on November 22 when the earlier deadline was set, the top priority of the health department was on COVID-19 vaccination. The fears about Omicron started to spread from end of November.

“It is the Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANM) who administer the vaccines to people. They are the ones who have to collect details for the Health Profile,” said sources.

Health details of every person in the districts would be collected for the profiling, such as blood pressure readings, sugar levels, weight, diseases one is suffering from. Besides this, Aadhaar number, demographic details too will be gathered.

It was earlier stated that the health information of people who undergo tests would be stored in digital form in a cloud which would be assessed through the cloud storage when a person visits hospitals, or if anyone who met with accidents is in need of medical attention.

The data might also help to know if a health ailment or complication is being reported the most in any part of the State, the kind of medical services needed in a region, medicines, specialist doctors and medical devices needed there.