Health officials gather info on students from TS in Wuhan

As the Centre is taking steps to evacuate Indians students in Hubei province of China, Telangana Health department officials gathered information on students from the State pursuing MBBS, in colleges in Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. Senior health officials said there were 124 students from Telangana in Wuhan. Besides, there are 50 more from the State in the Chinese city.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said they were coordinating with the Central government on the issue and also on steps to be taken protect, boost the confidence of students on their return.

Ministry of External Affairs placed a formal request to China for facilitating evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan. Indian Embassy in Bejing is in contact with Indian nationals. On their return to India from China, they will be quarantined for 14 days.

Compared to Wuhan, there are more students from Telangana in other Chinese cities. Managing partner of Medico Abroad Consultancy, Raja Ram, who facilitate students from here to pursue MBBS in China, said that Telangana students prefer northern part of the country.

Over 200 students from the State pursue MBBS in a university in Liaoning province. “Wuhan is preferred by students from Kerala,” Mr Ram said.

In China, medical students are granted winter vacation and summer vacation of 40 days each. Mr Ram said students usually return to India during winter vacation as airfares are comparatively cheaper in January.

Anxious parents

Anxious parents of Indian students in China have been calling their children requesting them to return to India. Parents Association of Indian Students in China, Raju Gupta said that around six students from the two Telugu States are still in Liaoning province.“Of them, two want to return, and four want to stay back,” Mr Gupta said.

Mr Ram said around 700 students returned to India in the past one week. Of them, 100 to 150 are from Telangana, he said.