HDFC Bank ties up with MeeSeva

HDFC Bank on Monday joined hands with MeeSeva, a Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Government-to-Business (G2B) service provided by the Telangana government.

It is sole banker for collecting revenues across all 110 MeeSeva service centres in the State. Citizens can make payments through the MeeSeva portal as well 110 service centres. The bank offers payment gateway and cash management services and PoS machines at the centres, a HDFC Bank release on Monday said.

Some of the major services for which payments have been facilitated include electricity and telephone bills, property tax and charges for Aadhaar enrollment, domicile, birth and residence certificates. On the HDFC Bank network in the State, the release said the Bank, as of December 2019, has 222 branches and 1,010 ATMs in Telangana.