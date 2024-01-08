GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HCA president inaugurates cricket facilities in Mahabubnagar

January 08, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MAHABUBNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
HCA president A. Jagan Mohan Rao (right) with Congress MLA Y. Srinivas Reddy and others during the inauguration of new facilities at Mahabubnagar Cricket Association stadium.

HCA president A. Jagan Mohan Rao (right) with Congress MLA Y. Srinivas Reddy and others during the inauguration of new facilities at Mahabubnagar Cricket Association stadium.

President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) A. Jagan Mohan Rao has inaugurated a pavilion and a few dressing rooms at Mahabubnagar Cricket Association Stadium. The facilities had been built at ₹25 lakh.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao, who was accompanied by local Congress MLA Y. Srinivas Reddy and office-bearers of the association, said since Mahabubnagar is the home district of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, they felt it apt to give a fillip to cricket across the State, beginning with Mahabubnagar.

“Our Chief Minister is a former football player and has an avid interest in sports... We will construct cricket stadia and set up HCA academies for the benefit of rural talent,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao said that after the India-England Test match, scheduled to begin on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, focus would shift to the development of cricket in districts.

HCA secretary Devraj, vice-president Daljit Singh, treasurer Srinivas, councillor Sunil Agarwal, Mahabubnagar Cricket Association secretary Raj Shekar were among those present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.