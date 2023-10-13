HC sets aside lower court order against Revanth

October 13, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, set aside on technical grounds the order of a lower court, taking cognisance of the defamation case filed by realtor J. Rameshwara Rao, against TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

The judge, hearing a criminal petition filed by Mr. Reddy seeking to quash the lower court order, remanded the case back to the lower court to initiate action afresh observing that there were procedural lapses in the matter. In 2015, Mr. Reddy levelled allegations against Mr. Rao stating that the BRS government made favours to him.

Mr. Rao sent legal notices to Mr. Reddy and eventually filed a defamation case for ₹90 crore against him. The lower court passed an order taking cognizance of the case. Mr. Reddy filed the petition in HC in 2018 seeking to quash the lower court order.

GO suspended

In a separate matter, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the HC passed an interim direction suspending GO removing Rageri Harika as Bowenpally Agricultural Market Committee chairperson. The government initially appointed her as the committee’s chairperson but eventually removed her from the post. Challenging this, she moved the HC stating that the GO removing her from the post was in violation of principles of natural justice.