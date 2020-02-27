Illegal constructions: HC seeks action against Adilabad Municipal Commissioner

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary to initiate action against Adilabad Municipal Commissioner for failing to check illegal constructions.
A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the direction while hearing a PIL on illegal constructions undertaken in land allotted to Munnuru Kapu Association. The petitioner charged that commercial complex and other illegal structures were coming up in a piece of land allotted to the association.
According to the petitioner, the municipal authorities failed to prevent unauthorised construction activities. The bench directed the MA&UA principal secretary to inform the court what action was initiated against Adilabad Municipal Commissioner. The matter was posted to March 17 for next hearing.
