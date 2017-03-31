HC dismisses plea against HCA elections

Justice S.V.Bhatt of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the Civil Revision Petitions filed challenging the election process for executive committee of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

It may be recalled that Bharat Cricket Club and Seshunarayan filed a case in civil court requesting for implementation of Lodha Committee recommendations and conducting of elections to the HCA. The civil court appointed an advocate commissioner and declared that elections to the executive committee of the Hyderabad Cricket Association shall be conducted through the advocate commissioner.

After the election notification was issued, this order of the civil court was challenged in the High Court through civil revision petition. This case was filed just before the polling day i.e., January 17. The Judge who was hearing the case during the Sankranthi vacation, refused to stay the election, but restrained the declaration of final result. Justice Bhatt heard arguments on behalf of all the parties and said that elections were conducted as per the Supreme Court directions based upon Lodha Committee report. The judge felt that the civil court ordering elections cannot be found fault with. The intervener applications were also dismissed.