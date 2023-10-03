HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC directs State to apprise it over TSHRC chairperson, members appointment

Government given two weeks time to apprise the court of the progress

October 03, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu
The Telangana High Court building overlooking the Musi River in Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court building overlooking the Musi River in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana High Court on Tuesday instructed the State government to apprise it by which date the government would appoint chairperson and members to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC).

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar passed this direction, expressing concern over the delay in filling up the key posts of the rights body. The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by an advocate Adnan Mahmood seeking instruction to the government to fill up the posts of chairperson and members of the Commission which were lying vacant for over past 10 months.

Special Government Pleader Harender Pershad, presenting a communication sent by Chief Secretary (CS) of the State in the matter, sought four weeks of time to explain progress of the steps taken by the government. The CS’s communication stated that the government had already commenced the process of appointing chairperson and members to the Commission. Ten applications were received by the government for the post of chairperson.

While 10 persons applied for the post of Member (Judicial), 64 applied for the post of Member (Non-Judicial). The applications had to be screened and a final call had to be taken by the appointment committee, the CS stated. The committee comprises of the Chief Minister, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition party, Minister In-charge of Department of cooperation and the Home Minister.

The counsel for the petitioner, however, opposed the request of the SGP seeking four weeks of time. He contended that the rights body remained dysfunctional for the past 10 months and the government was still seeking time to revive it. By next date of hearing, the government would seek time citing the preparations for the ensuing Assembly elections or delimitation issues.

Responding to the request of the SGP for four weeks of time, the Chief Justice observed the possibility of human rights violation in the interregnum. Noting that State government should fix a time frame for making such appointments, the bench granted two weeks of time to the government to apprise the progress in filling up posts of the rights body.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.