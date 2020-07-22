‘Green wall’ comes up on either side of Rajiv Rahadari

The Siddipet district administration has achieved a rare feat in three years’ time. A ‘green wall’ was grown along the Rajiv Rahadari for 92 km on either side of the road. A total of 184 km was covered with saplings and about 400 saplings were planted in each kilometre. At some places 800 saplings were planted in two rows for one kilometre.
The district officials claimed that Siddipet is the only district in the country to have planted around 75,000 saplings, since commencement of the Haritha Haram programme in 2016. The officials have started removing bushes and garbage on the roadside for the past one week and this will cover 184 km.
Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, while on his way to Siddipet, stopped at Mulugu for some time and interacted with the labourers working under NREGS. He asked them whether they were getting wages or had any other problems. He advised them to maintain physical distance and cover their faces with masks without fail.
“We have established a special ward with 100 beds at Gajwel and Siddipet to treat COVID-19 patients. Follow your traditional medicine systems and protect yourself by inhaling hot steam every day. Go to hospital and get tested if there are any symptoms,” said Mr. Harish Rao, stating that vaccine may be available in the next two or three months.
