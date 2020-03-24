Govt urged to supply all essential commodities

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has urged the government to supply essential commodities to the poor people for whom the government plans to supply rice and extend a financial assistance of ₹1500.

In a statement here, he appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure supply of edible oil and also pulses as the prices are shooting up in the lockdown period. He said the Congress party welcomes the government’s efforts in dealing with the problem but wants it concentrate on the rural areas where lots of people have come from various countries after the outbreak. Since the medical infrastructure is not up to the expectations in the rural areas it is far more important for the government to concentrate there as well.

Mr. Reddy asked the Chief Minister to shift all the foreign-returned who have been advised self isolation to quarantine centres of the government to ensure that they don’t violate the restrictions imposed on them. They would be better if they stayed under the watchful eyes of the government rather than at home.

He also appealed to the people to take the lockdown seriously and not come on the roads unless it was emergency, and cooperate with the police and other government agencies.