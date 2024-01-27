GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. plans to make Telangana self-reliant in energy by 2030: Dy. CM Bhatti

January 27, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy CM M. Bhatti Vikramarka at solar power panel production unit on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

Deputy CM M. Bhatti Vikramarka at solar power panel production unit on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the portfolios of Finance and Energy, on Friday said that the government was focusing on generation of alternative (renewable) energy to meet future needs in the State and hoped that Telangana would become self-reliant in meeting its energy requirements by 2030.

Speaking after inaugurating Junna Solar Power Panel production plant at Chandanavelli of Shahbad mandal in Rangareddy district, he said the State government was looking at enhancing the renewable energy capacity in the State to meet the growing energy demands of the State with planned capacity addition of hydel, solar, municipal waste and wind energy.

Deputy CM M. Bhatti Vikramarka switching on a wing of a solar panel production unit on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

Deputy CM M. Bhatti Vikramarka switching on a wing of a solar panel production unit on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

Mr. Vikramarka switched on the stringer machine unit and enquired about the solar panel production process with the engineers. He went around the glass loading, bussing, lay-up, laminating, framing, curing line, cleaning, sun simulator and other units.

Alleging that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had left ₹81,000 crore debt burden on the power utilities, Mr. Vikramarka said the Congress government was committed to overcoming the situation and improving the renewable energy capacity to meet the demand at a lesser cost. He said it was former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi who laid the foundation for renewable power generation sector in the country.

Probe into Chandanavelli land acquisition issue

Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka also promised a thorough investigation into the irregularities surrounding the Chandanavelli land acquisition and ensure justice to the victims.

He recalled that the issue was brought to his notice when he visited the village as part of his yatra from Adilabad to Khammam. He assured them justice by ensuring the inclusion of names not found in the official records of an enjoyment survey done during the previous government.

The locals said the compensation for land acquisition had been wrongfully taken by individuals not entitled to it whereas the rightful owners were denied their due.

Assuring corrective measures, the Deputy CM said that steps would also be taken to offer employment opportunities in locally established industries to families who had lost their land during government acquisition for industrial development in the village.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.