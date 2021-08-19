Govt. employees to get electric two wheelers on EMI

Move to have departments hire electric cars

The State government is working out plans to arrange electric two wheelers to one lakh of its employees with an EMI deductable from their salary.

The Expression of Interest to participate in tendering will be invited shortly from empanelled manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs), according to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDC) Project Director (Projects and Business Development) D.V. Ramakrishna Kumar.

He told The Hindu that the government was planning several initiatives to promote the use of EVs as a substitute to conventional fuel operated vehicles because not only the maintenance cost of the former was less they did not have engine parts and ran with just electric motors.

Mr. Kumar also said it was decided to invite tenders to hire electric cars for use in all public sector undertakings on rental basis. The vehicles would be hired with or without drivers for up to 2,500 kms per month.

Through another initiative, the government proposes to distribute subsidised electric cars to unemployed SC and ST youth under its T-Pride scheme. About 500 youth involved in activities of industries and commerce were targeted to access the cars at 60 % subsidy in the first phase. They will also get road tax and registration fee exemption. The TSREDC has already been asked by the government to make arrangements for programme.

A retrofitment of 5,000 autorickshaws in the State from diesel to EVs was planend with a subsidy of ₹ 15,000 to the owners, Mr. Ramakrishna Kumar said.

With a view to phase out petrol and diesel run cars of government, the TSREDC recently entered into an understanding with Mumbai based EV solutions provider Magenta to set up 600 charging-cum-swapping stations to be handled by start ups in the next three years. The swapping stations refer to charged out batteries of EVs which could be exchanged for fully charged batteries without wastage of time. Otherwise, it took 40 to 90 minutes for charging of each car.

The TSREDC addressed letters last month to municipalities, municipal corporations, power distribution companies, road transport corporation, railways and airports authority to identify ideal locations for setting up the stations. There are currently 70 stations in GHMC limits.

The Centre has also conceded 138 charging stations in the State under its Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles scheme. Of them, 118 will be in GHMC alone while 10 each were proposed in Karimnagar and Warangal towns.