Govt. doctors stage protest wearing black badges

The Hindu Bureau July 26, 2022 05:29 IST

Doctors at some of the government teaching hospitals staged a protest by wearing black badges from Monday. Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association members have demanded creation of post of Director of Medical Education. Currently, it is held on in-charge basis. The association members also demanded general transfers to be taken up, implementation of Career Advancement Scheme, and encashment of Earned Leaves.