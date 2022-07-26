Govt. doctors stage protest wearing black badges
Doctors at some of the government teaching hospitals staged a protest by wearing black badges from Monday. Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association members have demanded creation of post of Director of Medical Education. Currently, it is held on in-charge basis. The association members also demanded general transfers to be taken up, implementation of Career Advancement Scheme, and encashment of Earned Leaves.
